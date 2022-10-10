Police investigation launched after sudden death of woman in Cookstown, Co Tryone
Senior police remain at the scene after reports of the sudden death of a woman in Cookstown last night.
The incident happened in the Ratheen Avenue area of the Co Tyrone town yesterday.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received and responded to a report of the sudden death of a woman in the Ratheen Avenue area of Cookstown, yesterday, Sunday 9th October.
-
Most Popular
-
Advertisement
"Enquiries are ongoing in relation to this and there are no further details at this time,” said the spokesperson for the PSNI.