The incident happened in the Ratheen Avenue area of the Co Tyrone town yesterday.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received and responded to a report of the sudden death of a woman in the Ratheen Avenue area of Cookstown, yesterday, Sunday 9th October.

The PSNI is investigating after reports of the sudden death of a woman in Cookstown, Co Tyrone. Photo courtesy of Google.

"Enquiries are ongoing in relation to this and there are no further details at this time,” said the spokesperson for the PSNI.

It is understood there were no reports of anyone stabbed at this time.