Police have issued an appeal for information after “sectarian graffiti” was sprayed on a wall in the Glenwell Road area of Glengormley.

The incident, the latest in a spate of similar occurrences over recent weeks across Glengormley, was reported to officers today (Thursday).

Slogans in Irish, “Beidh an lá linn (the day will be with us)” and “fáilte go dtí gleann Ghormlaigh poblachtach (welcome to republican Glengormley)”, tagged with GGRY (Glengormley Republican Youth), were daubed at the site of the former Glengormley Police Station.

This follows graffiti in the Antrim Road area close to Belfast Zoo earlier this week, as well as reported incidents in the Ballyclare Road area alongside Glebecoole Park and Farmley over the past month.

The graffiti was reported to the PSNI on May 4.

Appealing for information, Inspector McCallion said: “Police received a report on Thursday morning that sometime between 1.30am and 4.45am sectarian graffiti had been sprayed on a wall in the area.

“Officers attended and our investigation is underway. We’re investigating a number of lines of enquiry, including a potential link between this report and a similar incident where graffiti has been sprayed on billboards on the Antrim Road in recent days.

“Enquiries are continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 187 of 04/05/23.”

A spokesperson for Antrim and Newtownabbey Council confirmed a contractor has been tasked to clean graffiti at the former PSNI station site as well as in Glenwell Mews, with the slogans set to be removed over today and tomorrow adding that the vandalism close to Belfast Zoo had been cleaned yesterday (May 3).

The latest incident has been condemned by Macedon Progressive Unionist Party candidate, Rosemary Bell-McCracken,who stated: “Sectarian attitudes and bigotry are neither wanted, nor needed. This is a working class area that has had a much-needed regeneration plan. The last thing we want to see is young folk being dragged into an era we all hoped would be a thing of the past.

"Businesses have experienced a tough trading environment during the Covid pandemic and cost of living crisis. The Glenwell Road area is being revamped and incidents like this will only harm future investment and damage livelihoods.

