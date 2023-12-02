Police issue drink-driving warning after catching motorist in Lurgan three times over the legal limit
and live on Freeview channel 276
Posting on social media early on Saturday morning, a PSNI spokesperson revealed that officers had caught someone driving with an alcohol level three times the legal limit.
The report outlined that officers from Lurgan saw a vehicle being driven dangerously while they were out on mobile patrol.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"It made off from police but was later sighted a short time later.
"Crews managed to bring the vehicle to a stop. The driver provided a reading of 113 which is over three times the legal limit,” the spokesperson said.
The vehicle was also suspected to be driven in a dangerous condition and was seized for examination.
"Our crews will be conducting regular checks throughout the weekend. The message is simple...never ever drink and drive!” added the spokesperson.