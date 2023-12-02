Register
Police issue drink-driving warning after catching motorist in Lurgan three times over the legal limit

Police in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon area have warned would-be drink-drivers that patrols will be carrying out road checks throughout this weekend.
By Valerie Martin
Published 2nd Dec 2023, 08:35 GMT
Posting on social media early on Saturday morning, a PSNI spokesperson revealed that officers had caught someone driving with an alcohol level three times the legal limit.

The report outlined that officers from Lurgan saw a vehicle being driven dangerously while they were out on mobile patrol.

"It made off from police but was later sighted a short time later.

The driver stopped in Lurgan provided a reading of 113 which is more than three times the legal limit. Picture: PSNIThe driver stopped in Lurgan provided a reading of 113 which is more than three times the legal limit. Picture: PSNI
The driver stopped in Lurgan provided a reading of 113 which is more than three times the legal limit. Picture: PSNI

"Crews managed to bring the vehicle to a stop. The driver provided a reading of 113 which is over three times the legal limit,” the spokesperson said.

The vehicle was also suspected to be driven in a dangerous condition and was seized for examination.

"Our crews will be conducting regular checks throughout the weekend. The message is simple...never ever drink and drive!” added the spokesperson.