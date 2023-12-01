Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The six-figure investment comes as the popular Craigavon shopping destination announced a sharp rise in the number of visitor numbers.

Last week, Rushmere recorded a +30.8% increase in footfall on the same period last year, while year-on-year footfall is already significantly up by +20%, and is expected to rise throughout the Christmas shopping period.

The rising number of visitors is attributed to the destination’s strong portfolio of tenants, which boasts leading fashion brands including Primark, Dunnes Stores, NEXT, TK Maxx and DV8, and popular eateries like Nando’s and McDonald’s.

The arrival of MINISO follows the recent opening of book retailer, Waterstones.

Rushmere is MINISO’s third store opening in Northern Ireland this year, following on from Belfast’s CastleCourt in May and Ballymena’s Tower Centre in September.

With funding facilities provided by Ulster Bank, local franchise owners Stuart Dixon and Trevor Finlay recently revealed plans to open in five locations across Northern Ireland by 2025.

Described as ‘a design-led lifestyle retail store for all the family’, MINISO offers toys, tech, stationery, accessories, homeware, food and cosmetics at affordable prices, and enjoys exclusive partnerships with many well-loved brands such as Disney, Sanrio, We Bare Bears and more.

Owners of the MINISO franchise in Northern Ireland, Stuart Dixon and Trevor Finlay, pictured with senior relationship manager at Ulster Bank, Leona McNicholl. Picture: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Stuart Dixon, co-owner of the MINISO franchise in Northern Ireland, added: “MINISO offers a truly affordable entry point to a wide range of licensed products from some our most beloved brands. As the holiday season gets underway, we’re really pleased to be able to bring this memorable shopping experience to even more consumers across Northern Ireland, thanks to the continued support of Ulster Bank.”

Fellow co-owner Trevor Finlay continued: “The opening of our third store in Rushmere is a milestone moment and rounds off a significant year for the MINISO brand in the local market. Our outlook for the future remains hugely positive and we look forward to building upon this success, with the backing of the team at Ulster Bank, to sustain momentum and push forward with our ambitious expansion plans.”

Commenting on the increase in the number of shoppers at Rushmere, Martin Walsh, centre manager said: “It’s extremely encouraging to see such an uplift in visitor numbers to the centre, and as a result of increased footfall, our retailers are also experiencing positive sales figures across the board.

"The arrival of both Primark and Waterstones has played a big part in why the centre continues to go from strength to strength, and we are confident that the combination of strong footfall figures and a diverse and vibrant mix of brands will further attract new tenants to Rushmere.

"Consumer trends are changing, and we recognise that now more than ever, experiences are instrumental in driving footfall to the centre.