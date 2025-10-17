Police issue warning to householders in Mid Ulster about rogue traders calling at addresses
In a social media post, police warn that the callers may not always be as they appear and the public should check identification before agreeing to any work offered.
Appealing for information about the Ballyronan incident, they urge the public to contact 101 and quote reference number 977 of 12/10/25.
If traders call at your address, there are a few steps you can take to ensure they are genuine:
- Any paperwork should have the trader's proper name and address
- If the service or goods cost over £42, the trader must provide the customer a notice in writing, which includes the trader's name, address, price and description of good/services offered
- The customer should be given notice of their right to cancel
- If the quoted price rises significantly without any explanation, it may be a rogue trader.