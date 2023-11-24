Translink staff conducted an operation at Whiteabbey Train Station with the support of police officers yesterday (Thursday) as part of a “revenue operation” aimed at ensuring passengers had the correct tickets for their journey.

Detailing the operation on the Police Antrim and Newtownabbey Facebook page on November 23, a PSNI spokesperson explained: “Members of the Safe Transport Team were at Whiteabbey Train Station along with Translink staff who were focusing on a revenue operation, checking all passengers who travelled on this morning’s trains had bought tickets and the correct ticket on which to travel.

"Our role was to ensure everyone acted accordingly and in a peaceful manner when challenged for tickets. During the operation, several commuters were stopped and issued fines by Translink staff with regards to no valid ticket. All passengers co-operated and there was no requirement for police assistance."

Members of the PSNI's Safe Transport Team were at Whiteabbey Train Station along with Translink staff as part of a revenue operation. (PIc: PSNI).

In a statement issued to this newspaper, a Translink spokesperson stated: “The PSNI Safe Transport Team regularly travels across the public transport network to engage with passengers, providing a visible reassuring presence for the public and helps keep everyone safe.

“The team helps reduce and prevent any acts of anti-social behaviour and also supports Translink staff with revenue checks, which take place at various locations across our network.

“Passengers require a valid ticket for travel and anyone found travelling without one will be issued with a penalty fare.

“We offer a range of ticket types, including iLink cards and the mLink mobile ticketing app, which can offer significant cost savings on standard fares.