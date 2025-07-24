Police are appealing for information after jewellery was stolen during a burglary in Newtownabbey, earlier this month.

The PSNI received a report around 6.30pm on Thursday, July 17, that entry had been gained to a property in the Ballycraigy Road area, sometime from Friday, July 11 and Monday, July 14.

In a statement issued on Thursday (July 24), Detective Sergeant Erskine, said: “A number of items, including jewellery, were reported as stolen during the burglary.

Police can be contacted on 101. Photo: Pacemaker

“We are keen to hear from anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious in the area, between Friday 11th July and Monday 14th July, to call us on 101, quoting reference number 1445 of 17/07/25.”

Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.