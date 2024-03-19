Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The incident, which was reported to the emergency services shortly before 1am on March 17, caused scorch damage to the dwelling.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “It was reported on Sunday, around 12.50am that items, beside the gable wall of an unoccupied house in Rashee Grove, had been set alight.

Rashee Grove. (Pic: Google).

“Scorch marks were left up the side of the house. This is being investigated as a deliberate arson attack.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 70 17/03/24.

“Alternatively, a report can be submitted using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/

Two appliances from Ballyclare Fire Station attended the incident.