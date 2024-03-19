Police launch appeal after Ballyclare arson attack
The incident, which was reported to the emergency services shortly before 1am on March 17, caused scorch damage to the dwelling.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “It was reported on Sunday, around 12.50am that items, beside the gable wall of an unoccupied house in Rashee Grove, had been set alight.
“Scorch marks were left up the side of the house. This is being investigated as a deliberate arson attack.
“Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 70 17/03/24.
“Alternatively, a report can be submitted using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/
Two appliances from Ballyclare Fire Station attended the incident.
A NIFRS spokesperson stated: “Firefighters extinguished the fire and entered the house to secure the property. The cause of the fire was deliberate ignition. The incident was dealt with by 1.14am.”