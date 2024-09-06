Police are appealing for information following a report of a keyless car theft in the Ballymena Road area of Doagh.

Detailing the incident, Sergeant Armstrong said: “Shortly after 7.10am on Tuesday, September 3, it was reported to police that a silver Volkswagen Golf, which was parked in a compound in the area, had been stolen at around 10.30pm on Monday, September 2.

"It was reported that entry had been gained through a fence panel which was damaged during the incident. The vehicle remains outstanding at this time."

Urging anyone with information to contact the PSNI, Sergeant Armstrong added: “Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident, or possible CCTV, to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 179 - 03/09/24.

"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org"