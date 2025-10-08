Police liaising with Garda after 'shocking' ordeal for staff during armed robbery at Co Tyrone filling station

An Garda Síochána has joined the hunt for the armed gang behind this morning’s “shocking” robbery at a filling station in the Aughnacloy area of Co Tyrone.

The gang is believed to have fled in the Armagh direction and this evening detectives made a renewed appeal for witnesses and anyone with dash-cam footage to contact them.

Police say they received a report around 6.40am on Wednesday (October 8) that a short time earlier a group of men, wearing boiler suits and masks, armed with suspected firearms, threatened security staff who had been attending an ATM at the premises on the Caledon Road.

Detective Inspector McCamley added: “All information relating to this armed robbery is needed. This would have been a shocking experience for the staff involved. This masked group had ordered staff into the ATM bunker then removed cash boxes from the security van and the cash machine.

Police are asking anyone with information or who may be able to help with their investigation to call 101. Photo (stock image): Pacemaker
“They then made off from the scene in the direction of Armagh in a dark-coloured Audi Q7 with a significant sum of cash. As part of our enquiries, we are liaising with An Garda Síochána.

“We are asking anyone with information or who may be able to help with our investigation to call us on 101 quoting 191 08/10/25.

“If you noticed any suspicious behaviour in and around this filling station in recent days or if you were travelling in the area at this time, we want to hear from you. Similarly if you have dash-cam footage covering this area or live in the general area and may have a doorbell camera, your information could be valuable to our investigation."

Any information can also be provided using the online non-emergency reporting form or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

