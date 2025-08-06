District Support Team officers located £8,000 worth of drugs after responding to a one vehicle road traffic collision on Station Road, Newtownabbey on Tuesday morning, August 5.

A police spokesperson said: “The officers conducted a search of the driver and vehicle after being concerned with his demeanour.

"The officers located approximately £8,000 of Class A and C drugs on his person and in the vehicle. He was arrested for drug supply offences and also for driving whilst unfit through drugs.”