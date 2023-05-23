Police make two arrests and seize drug related paraphernalia following search of a property in Lisburn

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Serious Crime Branch have made two arrests following a search of a property in the Lisburn area on Tuesday, May 23.

Detective Sergeant Cargin said: “Officers seized a number of items from the house including suspected criminal property, a suspected firearm, a quantity of Class A controlled drugs and drug-related paraphernalia.

“A 37-year-old woman and 36-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including, possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply, possession of a firearm in suspicious circumstances and possessing criminal property.

“The suspects remain in custody at this time, assisting officers with their enquiries.

“Our investigation remains ongoing and today’s search and seizure demonstrates our commitment to tackling criminal activity.