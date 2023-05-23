Register
Police make two arrests and seize drug related paraphernalia following search of a property in Lisburn

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Serious Crime Branch have made two arrests following a search of a property in the Lisburn area on Tuesday, May 23.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 23rd May 2023, 16:12 BST
Updated 23rd May 2023, 16:28 BST

Detective Sergeant Cargin said: “Officers seized a number of items from the house including suspected criminal property, a suspected firearm, a quantity of Class A controlled drugs and drug-related paraphernalia.

“A 37-year-old woman and 36-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including, possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply, possession of a firearm in suspicious circumstances and possessing criminal property.

“The suspects remain in custody at this time, assisting officers with their enquiries.

“Our investigation remains ongoing and today’s search and seizure demonstrates our commitment to tackling criminal activity.

“We are always grateful for the support of local communities, and would reiterate and ask for anyone with information, or concerns, to contact us on 101.”Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org