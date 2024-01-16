Police officer who struck man on the head with his baton in Lurgan pleads guilty to GBH charge

​A police officer has admitted inflicting grievous bodily harm on a man who was struck to the head with a baton.

With a jury sworn in and ready to hear the trial of 56-year-old David Dumican at Craigavon Crown Court on Tuesday, prosecuting counsel Ian Tarkington asked for the single charge to be put to the constable again.

Standing in the dock, Dumican maintained he was not guilty of GBH with intent but accepted that he was guilty of simple GBH with no intent and prosecuting KC Charles MacCreanor said that plea to the lesser offence was acceptable to the Crown.

The charge arises after Dumican, whose address was given as c/o Gough PSNI station, struck Aaron Beeton to the head with his police issue baton on June 4 2018 and then as the victim was crouched over with his head in his hands, he struck him again on the back.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron

The incident, partially captured on other officers’ body worn cameras, occurred after police were called to a disturbance in the William Street area of Lurgan and Mr Beeton had to receive care in an intensive care unit following the incident which was investigated by the Police Ombudsman.

In court on Tuesday, Mr MacCreanor said he would likely be lodging an up to date medical and a victim impact statement ahead of the sentencing hearing.