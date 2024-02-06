Police officers are assaulted after a man is arrested following a theft in Lisburn

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Inspector Moffett explained: "Shortly before 4.15pm on Monday, February 5, it was reported that a guitar had been stolen from commercial premises in the Railway Street area.

"The suspect was reported to have left the scene on a bike.

"Officers responded swiftly and thanks to assistance from Lisburn CityWatch, located a man matching the suspect's description a short time later, in the vicinity of a shopping centre.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have arrested a man in his thirties following a theft from a commercial premises in Lisburn. Pic credit: ronstik

Advertisement

Advertisement

"He assaulted an officer, knocking them to the ground, before making off on foot.”

Inspector Moffett continued: "He was detained a short distance away, and arrested on suspicion of offences including theft, going equipped for theft, cycling while unfit and assault on police. He remains in custody at this time.

"While being transported to custody, he attempted to headbutt a second officer and later, attempted to assault a third officer, before kicking a Civilian Detention Officer on the arm.

"The fact that our officers and staff were assaulted during the course of their duties is entirely unacceptable.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Unfortunately, this is all too common, as we have seen with a series of incidents over the weekend right across the province.

"Thankfully, there were no reports of any serious injuries and they were all able to remain on duty.

"Our officers are here to help, and respond to calls assisting people.