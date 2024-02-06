Register
Police officers are assaulted after a man is arrested following a theft in Lisburn

Police in Lisburn investigating a report of theft have arrested a man aged in his thirties.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 6th Feb 2024, 12:20 GMT
Inspector Moffett explained: "Shortly before 4.15pm on Monday, February 5, it was reported that a guitar had been stolen from commercial premises in the Railway Street area.

"The suspect was reported to have left the scene on a bike.

"Officers responded swiftly and thanks to assistance from Lisburn CityWatch, located a man matching the suspect's description a short time later, in the vicinity of a shopping centre.

Police have arrested a man in his thirties following a theft from a commercial premises in Lisburn. Pic credit: ronstik
Police have arrested a man in his thirties following a theft from a commercial premises in Lisburn. Pic credit: ronstik
"He assaulted an officer, knocking them to the ground, before making off on foot.”

Inspector Moffett continued: "He was detained a short distance away, and arrested on suspicion of offences including theft, going equipped for theft, cycling while unfit and assault on police. He remains in custody at this time.

"While being transported to custody, he attempted to headbutt a second officer and later, attempted to assault a third officer, before kicking a Civilian Detention Officer on the arm.

"The fact that our officers and staff were assaulted during the course of their duties is entirely unacceptable.

"Unfortunately, this is all too common, as we have seen with a series of incidents over the weekend right across the province.

"Thankfully, there were no reports of any serious injuries and they were all able to remain on duty.

"Our officers are here to help, and respond to calls assisting people.

"Assaults on police are unacceptable, and must not be tolerated as simply being ‘part of the job’,” concluded Inspector Moffett.