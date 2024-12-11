Police Ombudsman reports states ‘earnest endeavour’ in original RUC investigation of La Mon House bombing compromised by acquittal of bombing accused

The PSNI has welcomed the publication of a report by the Police Ombudsman investigating the circumstances of the La Mon House Hotel bombing in 1978.

The bomb at La Mon House exploded at 9pm on Friday February 17, 1978, when an estimated 500 people were on the premises.

The 12 people murdered included three married couples, and others who died were also related to each other. Many of those who were seriously injured in the bombing also lost loved ones.

The Police Ombudsman investigation into the La Mon House bombing has concluded that a ‘well-resourced’ RUC investigation which showed ‘earnest endeavour’ was compromised after the confessions of a man who alleged he had been assaulted by police during his detention, were deemed inadmissible by a trial judge.

The La Mon House Hotel bomb killed 12 people in 1978. Pic credit: Pacemaker

The report considers the effectiveness of the RUC investigation, including the resulting prosecutions which were brought against two men, one who was convicted of 12 counts of manslaughter in 1981, and the other who was acquitted during his trial in 1980.

At the trial, the judge said he could not be satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that the man’s statements had not been ‘adduced by torture or inhuman or degrading treatment’ and the statements were excluded. In the absence of other evidence, the case was dismissed.

The judge’s observations and outcome of the trial point to what Paul Holmes, Senior Director of Investigations with the Police Ombudsman’s Office, called ‘a violation of the rule of law by the police officers involved’.

Responding to the report, Assistant Chief Constable Ryan Henderson, Justice Branch said: “In January 2014, the then Chief Constable of the Police Service of Northern Ireland made a referral to the Office of the Police Ombudsman for an independent investigation of the events surrounding the La Mon House bombing and we welcome the publication of their report.

“This report brings to the fore once again the horror and pain for all communities of Northern Ireland’s past and our thoughts today are with the families and friends of those who were killed and injured in this cowardly attack on innocent people socialising on a night out at La Mon House Hotel.

"We are very aware of the hurt and anger still being felt by the families of all those who were affected by this indiscriminate bomb attack and we extend our sincere sympathies to all those families.

“We acknowledge the historic issues identified in the report concerning records management in this investigation however this was at a time that predated the introduction of the computerised Home Office Large Major Enquiry System (HOLMES) system.

“While the Police Ombudsman’s report has identified some investigative failings it also highlights that the investigation was well resourced, comprehensive and effective.

"The report has found that police held no intelligence prior to the attack that could have prevented it and also found that there was no evidence that any persons were protected from prosecution.

“I would also like to reflect on the courage, compassion and professionalism and of the police officers who responded to the scene of the bombing.

"The difficult and challenging circumstances they faced when dealing with the victims and survivors represented the highest of standards and I welcome the fact that the Police Ombudsman has highlighted this in the report.”