Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
23 hours ago 1978 film Grease gets TV reboot - all you need to know
23 hours ago Sperm whale dies after washing ashore on England’s east coast
23 hours ago Guest list revealed for King Charles III’s coronation
1 day ago Tributes pour in after S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies at 46
1 day ago Paul O’Grady moved to tears on final scenes of For The Love of Dogs

Police outline number of offences last Easter Sunday and Monday in Portrush and other popular north coast spots in bid to curb crime

Police in the north coast area have said they do not want a repeat of last year’s Easter Sunday and Monday when there were multiple arrests and more than 140 fixed penalty notices issued.

By Valerie Martin
Published 9th Apr 2023, 09:15 BST

A senior PSNI officer has urged anyone planning a trip to the popular destination this weekend to respect other visitors, residents and road users.

The police are expecting a busy weekend in the north coast,, as it always is over Easter, with visitors from far and wide likely to make their way to the scenic location.

And with so many people eager to get in and out of Portrush and surrounding areas, police say they will be on the ground to assist road users to help minimise disruption, ensuring the safety of the public.

Most Popular
Four-legged visitors enjoying the West Strand beach in Portrush. Picture: Steven McAuley / McAuley MultimediaFour-legged visitors enjoying the West Strand beach in Portrush. Picture: Steven McAuley / McAuley Multimedia
Four-legged visitors enjoying the West Strand beach in Portrush. Picture: Steven McAuley / McAuley Multimedia

Last year over Easter Sunday and Monday, there were five arrests for public order offences. This included disorderly behaviour, common assault and assault on police.

Meanwhile, in conjunction with Driving & Vehicle Agency (DVA), a vehicle safety operation was launched, with 34 vehicles examined and a total of 20 of these vehicles issued with an immediate prohibition.

This meant that the vehicles were not roadworthy and not permitted to continue on the road.

In addition to this, drivers of over 140 vehicles were issued with fixed penalty notices for a range of motoring offences including excess speed, mobile phone and anti-social driving.

Inspector Bjorn O'Brien said: “We are so grateful for the support of residents, businesses and visitors during these peak times and our policing teams thoroughly enjoy engaging with those in the area.

“We are very much part of the community here on the North Coast and it is in all our interests to ensure that our towns and coastal areas are kept safe.

"We do not want to see a repeat of last year, with offences being committed and we urge those visiting the North Coast to respect other visitors, residents and road users.

Read More
PSNI and Translink urge visitors to north coast to stay safe over Easter period

"Together we can have a safe and enjoyable Easter.”