Mark Richard Smith, from Granville Road, Portadown, pleaded guilty to indecently assaulting a female child on a date unknown between September 2002 and March 2004.

The Court having taken into account the defendant's early plea of guilty, sentenced Smith to a period of two years.

Smith also pleaded guilty to a further charge of indecent assault on the same female child on dates between September 1, 2002 and March 13, 2004.

The Court having considered a pre-sentence report is of the opinion that the offence, or combination of the offence and one or more offences associated with it, was so serious that only a custodial sentence can be justified for that offence.

He was sentenced to three years in prison followed by a Probation Order for two years.

Smith also pleaded guilty to a third charge of common assault against the same victim on dates between September 1, 2002 and March 13, 2004.

For this offence he was sentenced to six months in prison.

In total, Smith was jailed for three years and must sign the Sex Offenders Register.

The PSNI praised the victim for her ‘bravery and determination in coming forward’ today following the conviction on Wednesday (October 12) at Laganside Crown Court.

Detective Inspector Jenny Smith said: “I would like to thank the victim in this case for their bravery and determination in coming forward.

“We hope this sentence encourages others who have experienced any form of abuse to report to police.

"We have specially trained officers who work closely with victims throughout the criminal justice process. We are determined to bring anyone involved in any form of child abuse before the courts to be made amenable for their crimes. We treat victims with the upmost respect and sensitivity and will work closely with them, even in challenging circumstances, to support them in any way they can.