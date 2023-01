Detailing the operation, a PSNI spokesperson said: “While investigating incidents of shoplifting alongside colleagues from the Reducing Offending Unit, Newtownabbey Neighbourhood Officers forced entry to a property in Newtownabbey this morning (January 4).

"As a result, two people have been taken into custody with arrests having been made on suspicion of theft, possession of Class A and in relation to a Bench Warrant issued for failing to attend court.”