Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The appeal was made after officers in the district received a number of reports regarding the illegal use of the off-road vehicles in the Larne area.

Commenting on the Police Mid and East Antrim Facebook page on Wednesday, February 28, a Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said:” We have had multiple reports of illegal scrambling in the Larne area.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police officers have received multiple reports of illegal scrambling in the Larne area. (Pic: PSNI).

Advertisement

Advertisement

"When these vehicles are being driven at speed, it creates a nuisance in built-up areas. Not only is there the impact on people's lives in the community, but there are also serious safety concerns.

"Some scramblers do not comply with Construction and Use Regulations and Vehicle Safety Standards and therefore are restricted to ‘off-road’ use only.

"This does not mean that they can be driven anywhere off-road. These vehicles should only be driven on private land where the landowner has given permission and should not be driven on pavements, roads, public property or parks. Insurance and safety equipment must be complied with as well, in order to drive these vehicles legally.”