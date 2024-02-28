Police receive multiple reports of illegal scrambling in Larne
and live on Freeview channel 276
The appeal was made after officers in the district received a number of reports regarding the illegal use of the off-road vehicles in the Larne area.
Commenting on the Police Mid and East Antrim Facebook page on Wednesday, February 28, a Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said:” We have had multiple reports of illegal scrambling in the Larne area.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"When these vehicles are being driven at speed, it creates a nuisance in built-up areas. Not only is there the impact on people's lives in the community, but there are also serious safety concerns.
"Some scramblers do not comply with Construction and Use Regulations and Vehicle Safety Standards and therefore are restricted to ‘off-road’ use only.
"This does not mean that they can be driven anywhere off-road. These vehicles should only be driven on private land where the landowner has given permission and should not be driven on pavements, roads, public property or parks. Insurance and safety equipment must be complied with as well, in order to drive these vehicles legally.”
Urging anyone with information or concerns about the issue to contact police, the spokesperson added: "Please continue to report incidents to us so we can make our roads and parks safer for everyone using them. Call us on 101 or report online at https://orlo.uk/VSAsD"