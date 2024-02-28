Watch more of our videos on Shots!

PSNI officers attended the scene of the collision in the Collin Road area of the town at approximately 9.30am on Monday, February 26.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) received a 999 call at 9.40am and two Emergency Crews were despatched to the incident, which took place in the vicinity of the Dunamoy Road.

Collin Road. (Pic: Google).

Responding to the Newtownabbey Times, a NIAS spokesperson stated: “Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, two patients were taken to Antrim Area Hospital by ambulance.”

One appliance from Ballyclare Fire Station and one from Glengormley Fire Station attended the incident.

Commenting on the emergency response, a Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson explained: “Firefighters were called to reports of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on Collin Road, Ballyclare.

"Firefighters rescued one casualty from a car using specialist equipment. One casualty was out of their vehicle when firefighters arrived at the scene. Both casualties were transferred to the care of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. The incident was dealt with by 11.08am.”

Police officers are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

Appealing for information, a police spokesperson said: “Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or anyone with footage that could assist with our enquiries, is asked to contact police on the non emergency 101, quoting incident reference number 380 of 26/02/24.”