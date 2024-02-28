Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dual language signs, one in English and one in Irish, will go on display at Glenville Mews, Bawnmore Terrace and Mount Street, in line with Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s policy, after at least two thirds of residents said they were in favour of the erection of a second language street sign.

Further applications for Bawnmore Park and Finlay Park are being considered by the council. These have been successful in reaching the second stage of the application procedure which means canvass letters have been issued to residents. The outcome regarding Finlay Park will be reported to council’s March meeting.

Another application has been received by the authority requesting signage to be erected in Irish at Mill Road in Newtownabbey.

An application for dual language street signs to the council must be supported by a petition representing at least one-third of residents and must have the backing of the local authority before it can proceed to the next stage of canvassing street residents by post to seek their views on the request to erect a street sign in a second specified language.

Speaking at a meeting of the council at Mossley Mill, Airport Sinn Fein Councillor Maighréad Ní Chonghaile said she was “happy to propose” the council approved recommendations for dual language signs at Glenville Mews, Bawnmore Terrace and Mount Street which will see the first Irish language street sign in Whiteabbey and a further two in Bawnmore and to note the updates in relation to the applications which have reached the first and second stages of the process.

Airport Alliance Cllr Andrew McAuley said that he was “happy to second”. The recommendations were then approved.

The fabrication and installation of the new signs will cost £500 each.

If a decision is approved by the authority to erect a street sign in a second language, a translation will have to be carried out by an independent body. The second language sign will be placed below the English in lettering the same size.

Last month, councillors agreed that dual language signs, one in Irish and another in English, could be erected at Bawnmore Grove, Bawnmore Place and Newton Gardens.