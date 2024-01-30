Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dual language signs, one in Irish and another in English, will be displayed at Bawnmore Grove, Bawnmore Place and Newton Gardens, in Newtownabbey, after at least two thirds of residents said they were in favour of the erection of a second language street sign, in line with council policy.

Applications have also been made to Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council for Irish language street signs to be erected at Finlay Park, Glenville Mews, Bawnmore Terrace and Mount Street in Newtownabbey.

These have progressed to the second stage in the application process which means canvass letters were due to have been issued to residents on January 15 with a response to the council due by January 19. The outcome of the postal canvass is expected to be reported to councillors at the February meeting of the local authority.

Bawnmore Place street sign. Pic: Google Maps

A proposal to approve the new street signs installation at Bawnmore Grove, Bawnmore Place and Newtown Gardens was made at a meeting of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, at Mossley Mill, by Glengormley Sinn Fein Councillor Eamonn McLaughlin and seconded by party colleague Airport Cllr Maighréad Ní Chonghaile.

Speaking at the meeting, Cllr NiChonghaile said that she was delighted to be able to support the proposal. She said the council’s dual language policy has “taken life” and Irish language street signs will be appearing in streets. The signs will now be installed at the three locations at a cost of £500 each.

An application for dual language street signs to the borough council must be supported by a petition representing at least one-third of residents and must have the backing of the local authority before it can proceed to the next stage of canvassing street residents by post to seek their views on the request to erect a street sign in a second specified language.

The council’s Dual Language Street Sign Policy states two-thirds or more of all those canvassed must indicate they are in favour of the erection of a second language street sign before the application can be brought before the council for a decision.