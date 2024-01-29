Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The award, which is presented annually to two outstanding athletes, enables both to take advantage of specialist cutting-edge training and development opportunities helping propel their sporting careers to the next level.

Callum (20) has been one of Northern Ireland’s most consistent young performers in his athletics disciplines over the past few years. He competed at the 2023 European U23s and in 2022 at the World U20s and European Cross Country Championships helping Team Ireland win a silver at the latter competition.

Callum said: “I’m thrilled to have secured a special Make It Happen funding award enabling me to participate in a high-profile training camp in South Africa in preparation for the indoor season. I’m aiming to improve my PBs leading to opportunities to compete in faster races on the UK and European circuit where all the top athletes run their qualifying times.

Cross Country and 5,000m runner Callum Morgan pictured with Lady Mary Peters. Photo submitted by Mary Peters Trust

“Having finished 14th in last year’s 5,000m U23 European Championships I aim to make it into the Top 5 in two years’ time. Taking part in various international camps and training with top Irish endurance athletes such as my friend and colleague Nick Griggs, will maximise my chances of attaining these goals.

“Similar to every athlete, my dream is to get on the starting line of an Olympic Games. Within my sights are Los Angeles in 2028 and the 2032 games in Brisbane, Australia.”

Callum began his running career at St Malachy’s, a school with a tradition of producing excellent track and field athletes. Now a second-year maths and computer science student at Queen’s University Belfast, he is combining his training with studying part-time so that he can fully focus on his long-distance running career.

Callum Morgan - a Make it Happen award winner. Submitted by Mary Peters Trust

Tom Reynolds, athlete development lead for Athletics NI says: “Attending international training camps and top competitions during 2024 will help Callum achieve senior international times and lead to performing at the U23 European Track and Field Championships in 2025 before transitioning to senior level and challenging for a place on NI and Ireland senior teams.”

Congratulating Callum, Lady Mary Peters added: “These additional cash awards presented to the very best of our emerging young talent are vital in making a difference to an athlete’s progress and opportunities to improve.