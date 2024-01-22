Police respond to 16 weather-related incidents in Carrickfergus and Larne
Over the weekend and into this morning (Monday), Local Policing Teams have attended 16 incidents in relation to the weather, including trees and other road blockages which are currently continuing to be cleared.
PSNI Mid and East Antrim stated: “Please stay safe and give extra caution when out and about.”
Police added: “Sixty-seven calls have been attended which include responding to calls regarding: fire, criminal damage, road traffic collisions, concerns for safety, assisting NIAS, antisocial behaviour, thefts, domestic incidents and assaults. Notably, two missing people were located, seven arrests were made and several referrals were made to our support hub.”