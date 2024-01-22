Weather-related incidents have accounted for around a quarter of call outs for police in Carrickfergus and Larne over recent days.

Police at the scene of a fallen tree incident. Photo credit: PSNI

Over the weekend and into this morning (Monday), Local Policing Teams have attended 16 incidents in relation to the weather, including trees and other road blockages which are currently continuing to be cleared.

PSNI Mid and East Antrim stated: “Please stay safe and give extra caution when out and about.”

