Storm Isha: More than 1,000 obstructions on Northern Ireland roads, 40,000 homes still without power

Road-users have been urged to consider whether they really need to travel on Monday after Storm Isha battered Northern Ireland overnight.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

More than 40,000 people are still without electricity after a night of high winds leaving roads blocked by fallen trees, and causing disruption to flights and ferry sailings.

With more than 1,000 obstructions reported across Northern Ireland’s road network since Sunday afternoon, police are urging everyone to consider whether their journey is necessary on Monday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ongoing industrial industrial has also had an impact on the Department for Infrastructure on its ability to react.

A fallen tree blocks a motorist's path on the Loughermore Road, Antrim on Monday morning following Storm Isla. Picture: Stephen Davison

A number of roads across Northern Ireland remain impassable as a result of the overnight extreme weather conditions.

PSNI Chief Superintendent Davy Beck said: “There is also a continued risk of significant debris on the road network as wind speeds remain high throughout Monday.

"In light of this we are urging road users to exercise extreme caution and be prepared for obstructions. If you must travel, please bear the prevailing conditions in mind and also be advised of longer travel times for journeys.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Consider the potential risks before you leave for your destination. Do not place yourself or others in unnecessary danger.

The scene on Castle Lane in Belfast City Centre where scaffolding collapsed. Picture: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

"We would also ask property owners to check for storm damage and ensure any such damage is secured, only when it safe to do so.

"A multi-agency response continues to deal with the aftermath and recovery from Storm Isha and we thank the public for their continued patience and understanding.

"Between 3.30pm on Sunday, January 21 and 2am on Monday, January 22, officers dealt with over 1,300 calls from the public, approximately 600 of these related to the storm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We remind the public to report non-emergencies online or by 101. You can do this online at https://www.psni.police.uk/report or via 101 and only use 999 in the case of an emergency.”

Strong winds are battering Northern Ireland as Storm Isha blows in. Picture: Jonathan Porter / PressEye (stock image)

Storm Isha caused significant damage to the Northern Ireland electricity network.

Claire Scullion, communications manager with NIE Network said at the height of Sunday night’s storm 53,000 households were without power, currently as a result of 700 low voltage faults and around 170 high voltage faults.

"The force of the gusts caused significant damage, “ she said on BBC Radio Ulster. “Our teams are mobilised again this morning, with safety a priority. The public are urged to please not to approach broken poles or damaged electrical equipment.”

Roads currently closed:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Officers remain at the scene of a serious road traffic collision in the Broad Road area of Limavady and local diversions are in place.

Police said they are aware of footage posted online of the reported collision and have asked people not to share this.

Road users are advised the Ballyquinn Road, based just outside Dungiven, is currently closed to traffic due to fallen trees in the area causing an obstruction on Monday morning.

The Seacoast Road, Limavady is also closed to traffic due to fallen trees.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Road users are also advised the Moneymore Road, Magherafelt remains closed at the Ballymohan Road and Dunronan Road junctions due to damage caused to a building in the area as a result of extreme weather conditions. Local diversions are in place.

Flights to and from Northern Ireland airports were disrupted on Sunday, with delays and diversions as a result of the adverse conditions.

Belfast International Airport said flights are operating as normal on Monday but due to the disruption caused by Storm Isha could be subject to delays.

"If you are due to travel please be mindful of obstructions on the road network and exercise caution on your journey,” a spokesperson said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dublin Airport was also been badly hit by the adverse weather.

A spokesperson said: “While Dublin Airport has remained open and operational all day, Storm Isha posed a significant challenge to both departing and arriving flights on Sunday. As of 9.30pm, airlines have cancelled a total of 148 flights - 75 incoming and 73 departing. A total of 35 flights diverted to other airports, with 27 go-arounds.

"Dublin Airport fully expects to be open and operational on Monday, as it did all day on Sunday. Forecasts suggest that wind speeds will remain high overnight and into Monday morning, but wind direction is forecast to switch to a more favourable westerly direction. Passengers scheduled to fly on Monday are advised to check directly with their airline regarding the status of their flight.

"Passengers seeking to re-book cancelled flights are encouraged to do this online to avoid unnecessary queuing at airline desks in the terminals which will be extra busy.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

In Belfast city centre, a member of the public was injured after being struck by falling debris on Sunday afternoon.