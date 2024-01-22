Northern Ireland flu vaccine programme now extended to all 50-64 year olds

People aged between 50 and 64 in Northern Ireland are to be offered a free flu jab.

With the most vulnerable groups having been prioritised, the current flu vaccination programme is being extended to include more people.

The Public Health Agency (PHA) is urging everyone in the 50 to 64 age group, along with those in other eligible groups including all health and social care workers, to come forward now for vaccination.

The move comes as the spread of flu continues to increase within communities across Northern Ireland.

The flu vaccination programme is now being extended to include everyone aged 50 to 64 years old in Northern Ireland. Picture: unsplash

The PHA said getting vaccinated will help protect more people from flu and help to relieve possible further pressure on the health service over the coming weeks.

Vaccination is available through GP surgeries, community pharmacies and local HSC Trust clinics, with further information on this available at www.nidirect.gov.uk/wintervaccines.

Dr Louise Herron, deputy director of Public Health at the PHA, said: “Although overall influenza levels remain low at present, we are seeing increased activity so it is essential that we don’t become complacent.

"The flu virus hasn’t gone away, and we must all continue to take steps to prevent catching and spreading it.

“This season’s flu vaccination programme is now being extended to include everyone aged between 50 and 64 years old, and we are also encouraging all health and social care workers to come forward for their flu vaccine.

"While the flu vaccine won’t protect you from Covid-19, it may stop you from getting both illnesses together which can increase the risk of severe illness and could put additional strain on health and social care services.”

Those aged 50-64 years old and health and social care workers can receive the flu vaccine via their GP, community pharmacy or local HSC Trust clinics.

People who are eligible for vaccination should make themselves aware of their own GP surgery’s, community pharmacist’s or trust’s vaccination arrangements.

This year’s vaccine is also still available to older age groups and those eligible for health reasons, as previously advised.

The PHA said: “The flu vaccine does not give you the flu. It is offered as the best protection. It is free, quick and it could make a big difference to your health and the health of those close to you.”

The flu virus spreads through droplets when people cough and sneeze.

Dr Herron added: “We should all continue to take common sense steps to reduce the spread of flu, Covid-19 and other respiratory illnesses by exercising good respiratory and hand hygiene and staying away from others if we have symptoms.”

Tips to help stop the spread of flu