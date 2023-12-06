Police say they don't believe murder of Odhrán Kelly in Lurgan is linked to organised crime
Leading the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team is Detective Chief Inspector Tony Kelly who said the body found on Sunday morning in Edward Street has been formally identified as that of the 23-year-old nursing assistant.
Detective Chief Inspector Tony Kelly said: “My thoughts are first and foremost with Mr Kelly’s family, who are left trying to come to terms with this terrible loss.
“While our investigation is at an early stage, I do not believe there is an organised crime link. We do know that, tragically, Odhran’s body was found beside a burning car in the Maple Court area in the early hours of Sunday morning.
“I’m keen to speak with three people, who are captured on CCTV, walking not far from this car. I believe they may have information that could assist our investigation and would ask them to get in touch as soon as possible.
“If you were in the Edward Street or Francis Street areas of Lurgan between 2am and 5am on Sunday and noticed any suspicious activity, please contact us on 101.”
Two women, aged 36 and 43, and a 31-year-old man, who were arrested on suspicion of murder, remain in custody at this time. One of the women was 35 at the time of her arrest.
Information, including photos, CCTV and dash cam footage, can also be provided to police through the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk
Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org