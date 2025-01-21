General view of Springvale Road, Ballyclare. (Pic: Google).

Police in Newtownabbey have launched an appeal for information following the theft of a trailer in Ballyclare.

Detailing the incident, which occurred in the Springvale Road area, a PSNI spokesperson said: “It’s believed that the trailer was taken between 9.30pm on January 20 and 6am on January 21.

"Limited information is available, but the trailer has been described as single axle, stainless steel.

"We’re appealing for any witnesses, or anyone who may have information regarding the trailer’s whereabouts to contact police on 101, quoting police reference #214 21/1/25.”