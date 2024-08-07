Police Service of Northern Ireland sees burglary incidents fall by 66%.

New research into burglary numbers across England, Wales and Northern Ireland has shown which police constabularies saw the largest changes to the number of burglaries between 2023 and 2024, with the Police Service of Northern Ireland leading the charge.

Data from action fraud, which covers England, Wales and Northern Ireland, and analysed by Coral Windows, showed that overall, burglaries had dropped by 3.98% from 278,646 to 267,760 across all areas included in the data.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland saw the largest reduction with a drop of 66.32% year on year, which is a strong signal of the effectiveness of community and business partnership schemes such as PSNI’s Retail Crimewatch programme.

While other forces did see drops in burglary rates, others have sadly seen the needle move in the other direction. The Metropolitan Police dealt with the highest number of burglaries in both 22-23 (58,605) and 23-24 (59,923) which is a 2.25% increase year on year, placing it just outside the top 10.

The largest percentage increase however was seen by the British Transport Police who while dealing with a relatively low number of incidents, saw them rise by 31.68%

Joshua Valente of Coral Windows who commissioned the analysis shared his thoughts on the findings:

‘We’re pleased to see an overall decrease in burglary numbers year on year, it’s a testament to the work that individual police forces are doing to combat the issue but that some areas have experienced rises is a concern.’

‘At a time when there is more technology available than ever to help protect your property, from increasingly accessible camera technology to smart locking systems, there are plenty of ways for home and business owners to make sure that the places they live and work are secure.’

‘It’s especially important, at a time when many forces have a deficit in the number of officers available to deal with this type of crime, that home and business owners take advantage of any developments which will help to make their properties safer.’