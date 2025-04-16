Police step up patrols in Carryduff following concerns about anti-social behaviour in the area

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Castlereagh Neighbourhood Policing Team have been out on patrol in the Carryduff area, following recent reports of anti-social behaviour and requests for an increased police presence in this area from local residents and groups.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for the police said: “We are aware that a small number of youths have been causing annoyance.

"Reports include egg and stone throwing. We would appeal to those youths to stop this type of behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are currently reviewing reports and checking local CCTV in an effort to identify those involved.

Police have increased patrols in Carryduff following anti social behaviour concerns. Pic credit: PSNI

"If you are a parent or guardian and believe your child may be involved, please speak to them about the consequences of this type of behaviour.

"We met with some local sporting clubs and groups and a representative from a local youth club in the village.

"We would love to get the young people who are involved in anti-social behaviour connected with local groups and clubs to give them an alternative to causing trouble on the streets.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The police also revealed that following damage to a bus shelter on the Balynahinch Road last week, a suspect has been indentified during the course of the police investigations.

Officers from Castlereagh Neighbourhood Team will be at the Killynure Community Hub on Church Road between 2pm and 4pm on Friday April 18 for any residents who wish to meet the local police officers, discuss any police issue affecting them, or simply to ask for crime prevention advice.

If you wish to report an incident to police please phone us on 101 or report online. In the case of an emergency always phone 999.