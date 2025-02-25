A man with over 150 previous offences who was caught attempting to burgle a house at Ballymena's Toome Road told police who arrived at the scene he was there to "buy a scooter"

Jonathan Robert Sterling (39), of West Circular Road in Belfast, has now pleaded guilty to attempted burglary and possession of two Pregabalin tablets on August 7, 2022.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court around 11.30am on the day in question police were tasked to the address after a report of a possible on-going burglary.

A vehicle was parked outside. The defendant was in the driveway and two other males were in the vehicle. The defendant told police he was there to "buy a scooter".

The owner of the property arrived home and said he didn't know any of the males nor had he been expecting anyone.

CCTV from the property showed two males exiting the vehicle, walking around the property, with one "going over" a rear wall and one attempting to open a door.

A defence barrister said the defendant said he was not the person who had tried the door but he accepted his guilt on a "joint enterprise basis".

A co-accused was previously dealt with at court.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said Sterling's record was "appalling" - with 155 previous convictions. The judge said a "significant proportion" of the record was for theft.

The defendant has been given a six months prison term, suspended for 18 months, and was fined £100.