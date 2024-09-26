Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are to step up patrols in the Lilian Bland park area of Glengormley after the community facility was extensively damaged on Wednesday (September 25).

The Ballyclare Road park, which is operated by Antrim and Newtownabbey Council, has been plagued by anti-social behaviour over recent months.

In an appeal to parents to help tackle the problem, Inspector Cullen said: “Officers received a report that extensive damage had been caused to equipment and play surfaces in the community park, which is used by many families living in the area.

“It’s disappointing to see this play park being damaged and due to the actions of a few selfish vandals, the whole community will lose out on a fantastic resource for kids who enjoy the facilities.

Police officers will be increasing proactive patrols in and around the Lilian Bland Park area. (Pic: PSNI).

"I’d ask parents and guardians to speak to their young people about where they are and who they are with, and to warn them of the dangers of getting involved in criminal behaviour.

"These individuals could end up injuring themselves or others and ultimately end up with a criminal record, which may impact their future employment and travel prospects.

“We’ll be increasing proactive patrols in and around the area following concerns, and our officers will be liaising with community representatives and partner agencies.

“Enquiries into the identity of those involved are ongoing and we’d appeal to anyone who may have information, including mobile phone or other footage to contact police on 101, quoting 562 26/09/24. If you see ongoing anti-social behaviour, report it to us."

A report can also be made using the online reporting form or alternatively information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111.