Police officers have issued an appeal for information after an ‘anti-Sinn Fein’ slogan was painted in the Ballyclare Road area of Glengormley.

It is understood the derogatory phrase was daubed on a wall at the entrance to Carwood Avenue sometime between Monday evening and Tuesday morning of this week.

In a statement issued to the Newtownabbey Times today (Wednesday), a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report of graffiti on a wall at Carwood Avenue in Glengormley on December 6.

Carwood Avenue. (Pic: Google).

“Anyone with any information is asked to call police in Newtownabbey on 101, quoting 914 06/12/23 or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

“The matter is being treated as a hate crime.”