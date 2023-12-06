Police treating 'anti-Sinn Fein' graffiti as a 'hate crime'
It is understood the derogatory phrase was daubed on a wall at the entrance to Carwood Avenue sometime between Monday evening and Tuesday morning of this week.
In a statement issued to the Newtownabbey Times today (Wednesday), a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report of graffiti on a wall at Carwood Avenue in Glengormley on December 6.
“The matter is being treated as a hate crime.”
Responding to this newspaper, a spokesperson for Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council said: “The council is aware of the graffiti and a contractor was on site today to clean this up.”