Police urge anyone who ‘lifted’ lost AEP rounds to return them

Police have issued an appeal for the public’s help to recover two Attenuating Energy Projectile (AEP) rounds that have gone missing in Belfast.

By The Newsroom
Published 11th May 2023, 15:02 BST
Updated 11th May 2023, 15:03 BST

The rounds were lost during an operation in which specially trained firearms officers responded to an alleged hostage situation at an hotel on Ormeau Avenue, on Sunday (May 7) evening.

In a statement today (Thursday), Detective Chief Superintendent Rowan Moore, head of Special Operations Branch, said: “Immediately following the operation it was discovered that two AEP rounds were missing. Searches of the immediate area were conducted without success.

“While any risk posed by these rounds is low we are making the public aware that they have been lost and, despite the extensive efforts of police, have not been located.

Two AED rounds are missing.Two AED rounds are missing.
“We are well aware of our responsibilities to safeguard equipment and the potential consequences that flow from that and are treating the loss of these rounds extremely seriously. A review of the operation has now commenced in order to prevent any such reoccurrence.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have lifted these items to return them to police without delay or for any member of the public who should come across these items not to touch them but to contact police immediately on 101.”

Following the hotel incident, a 31-year-old man has since appeared in court charged with a number of offences, including carrying an imitation firearm and false imprisonment. He has been remanded in custody until June 6.