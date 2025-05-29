Police warn of serious injury or death following 'reckless' vehicle attacks from Randalstown viaduct
And they have warned those behind the incidents their actions could led to serious injury or death.
In a statement issued on Thursday (May 29), the PSNI said: “We have received reports that vehicles travelling on the road beneath Randalstown viaduct have been damaged due to items being thrown from the viaduct.
"Our enquiries into the incidents are continuing. We would urge those involved in this type of incident to be aware of the seriousness of their actions.
"Even a small stone can shatter a windscreen, obstruct the view of the driver and cause a collision that could result in serious injury or even death.
"We would ask parents to help us bring an end to such irresponsible and reckless behaviour.
"Please help us avoid a tragedy by advising your children against becoming involved in this dangerous activity. Try to make sure you know where your children are and what they are up to.”
Police are appealing for anyone with information that could assist their enquiries into these incidents to contact them on 101