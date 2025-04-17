Politicians have condemned racist and sectarian graffiti as police appeal for information

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 17th Apr 2025, 09:11 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Alliance Lagan Valley MLA Michelle Guy and Killultagh Councillor Claire Kemp have expressed their concern and anger at multiple incidents of racist and sectarian graffiti.

The graffiti appeared on Scroggy Road and Pigeontown Road in Glenavy, and on the railway bridge on Glenavy road just outside of Moira and police have appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.

Inspector Davison said: “On Tuesday April 15 and Wednesday April 16, Police received reports of graffiti in the Pigeontown Road, Scoggy Road, and Moira Road areas, near to Moira and Glenavy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Our enquiries to establish the circumstances of these incidents, which we are treating as racially motivated hate crimes, are ongoing, and we would appeal to anyone who might have any information which might assist to get in touch.

Lagan Valley MLA Michelle Guy has condemned a spate of graffiti in the area. Pic credit: AllianceLagan Valley MLA Michelle Guy has condemned a spate of graffiti in the area. Pic credit: Alliance
Lagan Valley MLA Michelle Guy has condemned a spate of graffiti in the area. Pic credit: Alliance

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 700 of 15/04/25.”

Condemning the incidents, Ms Guy said: "This graffiti is completely unacceptable. The fact it is not an isolated incident is concerning.

"We have reported the incidents to the PSNI, Council and Translink to ensure it is cleared swiftly and we hope those who have done this can be caught. There is no place for this expression of hatred and intolerance."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Councillor fears for his daughter’s wellbeing as ambulance station faces potenti...
Police have appealed for information following the appearance of racist and sectarian graffiti. Pic credit: AlliancePolice have appealed for information following the appearance of racist and sectarian graffiti. Pic credit: Alliance
Police have appealed for information following the appearance of racist and sectarian graffiti. Pic credit: Alliance

Councillor Kemp added: "Those behind this are mindless and completely at odds to the people living in these areas, who are resolutely welcoming and tolerant.

"Local people are disgusted and the individuals doing this need to stop.

"I will continue to liaise with the local neighbourhood policing team and others to ensure these incidents come to an end."

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice