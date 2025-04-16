Councillor fears for his daughter’s wellbeing as ambulance station faces potential closure

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Lisburn and Castlereagh City councillor, whose daughter had to be rushed to hospital twice in the last year, has expressed concerns over reports a nearby ambulance station could close.

A Lisburn and Castlereagh City councillor, whose daughter had to be rushed to hospital twice in the last year, has expressed concerns over reports a nearby ambulance station could close. Councillor Brian Higginson was quizzing a Belfast Health Trust director after fears were expressed that the ambulance station at Purdysburn is to close. He described the station as “vital” during a special meeting of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC).

An online (change.org) petition had been set up previously calling for signatories to ‘Protect Purdysburn Ambulance Station from closure’.

Mr Higginson told the meeting: “I have been contacted recently by concerned workers, especially NI Ambulance Service (NIAS) staff at Belfast Health and Social Care Trust, that they are going to close the Purdysburn ambulance station.

Cllr Brian Higginson has raised concerns about the potential closure of the ambulance station at Purdysburn. Pic credit: McAuley Multimedia

“I know the Trust owns the building at Purdysburn, and from what I am hearing they don’t want the ambulance service there. I have been approached in the last week, with people saying they are concerned to the point some of them have started a petition to stop it being closed.

"There is word that there is going to be a public consultation on closing the ambulance station. If closed, it would severely impact response times into Castlereagh South.”

The ambulance station at Purdysburn is close to the Knockbracken Health Care Park on the Saintfield Road.

In a recent answer to an Assembly question from MLA Matthew O’Toole about the station’s future, the Minister said it sits “on land owned by my Department”.

The answer added: “Currently this land is under review, to determine if it is surplus to requirements. This review is considered appropriate given the current condition of the facilities at the Purdysburn site. The existing infrastructure does not provide adequate accommodation for NIAS staff due to the deteriorated condition of the building. “Recent assessments, following storm damage, have deemed the structure unsafe. Given its age and condition, substantial capital investment would be required to refurbish it to acceptable standards. “At present, there is no established timeline for the relocation of Purdysburn Ambulance Station. NIAS is actively seeking suitable alternative locations. It is of paramount importance that any relocation does not detrimentally impact NIAS response times, and ideally the new location should potentially enhance NIAS response capabilities while also providing superior quality accommodation for NIAS staff. “Once potential alternatives have been thoroughly assessed, consultations will be conducted with NIAS staff, their representatives, local elected officials, and the public as appropriate.”

Councillor Higginson compared the “emotive” Purdysburn station issue to the threat of closure facing the out of hours GP service at Knockbreda. That move was halted after pressure was brought bear by a number of people and groups including LCCC councillors. He added: “Since August last year, my daughter who suffers from FND (Functional Neurological Disorder) has had to be blue lighted (999 call) by ambulance to the Royal (Victoria Hospital) after an attack. And on two of them occasions the ambulance came from Purdysburn. So, it is a vital service. So if you could come back and enlighten us on that situation please.” The NIAS was contacted for comment.