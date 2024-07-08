Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Portadown businessman, convicted of sexually assaulting a schoolgirl who worked for him, has been told of the terrible impact it had on her and her family.

Brian Thomas Chapman, aged 58, from Moyallen Road, appeared before Newry Magistrates Court on Monday having been convicted at a sitting of Craigavon Magistrates Court of two counts of sexual assault.

Brian Chapman, owner of Chapman's Farm Fresh on the Dobbin Road, Portadown, was convicted of two sexual assaults on a schoolgirl and given a three months jail term suspended for two years.

The court heard the victim, who was aged 16 at the time, was assaulted by Chapman when she worked at Chapman’s Farm Fresh store near Portadown. The victim attended court with her parents.

A prosecutor told District Judge Eamon King that he convicted Chapman of two out of the four charges before Craigavon Magistrate Court.

She said on September 23, 2020, the victim told her mother that her boss, Brian Chapman, regularly hugged the girl. She said Chapman put his hand on her thigh and the back of her leg and he had been giving her extra money plus sending her text messages. That was disclosed on September 23, 2020 and reported to police the next day.

The prosecutor said that during an interview, the victim said that when she was alone in the office of Chapman’s Farm Fresh, the defendant ‘placed his hand on her upper thigh and his other hand on her lower back and underneath her trousers’.

"She also alleged about the various hugs,” said the prosecutor, adding that Chapman was then arrested. During interviews he denied the allegations. Police seized his phone.

She said that during the contested hearing, Chapman did admit sending one of the messages about ‘wanting her to work 24/7’ but stated it was a joke. The prosecutor said Chapman denied sending the messages during interviews but in a second interview early in 2021 he admitted sending the 24/7 message.

"Other messages, for example, which were part of the evidence said ‘hope you are spending some of the pounds on something special like se… u… And you must see me a pic later’. He couldn’t remember sending those messages.

The prosecutor said he denied sending the messages and the physical sexual assaults.

Regarding his criminal record, she said the defendant was convicted of three common assaults.

“Your Worship will recall there was some discussion about those convictions during the course of the hearing. You will see that they, in terms of commission dates, pre-date the matters which are before the court. Your Worship is also aware that obviously the conviction occurred during the running of this case. They are common assaults, similar situation, a young girl working in Chapman’s deli.”

The prosecutor referred to aggravating features, pointed out the victim was 16 years old and there was ‘a power imbalance’. “She was a young student working for the defendant.”

She referred to the Victim Impact Statement and said: “It does portray the stark reality of the impact of this type of offending on a very young victim. Not only on her but the fall-out, the ripple effect on her whole family, how it impacted on her mum – that relationship between the two – that ripple effect of this offending on the injured party and her family,” said the prosecutor, who requested a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO).

Defence counsel Mr Brendan Kelly KC said the pre-sentence report (PSR) author concluded that Chapman is ‘low risk’.

“This offender was convicted of similar offences in respect of another complainant." He added the charge of indecent assault was substituted for common assault and those offences are to be appealed.

District Judge Eamon King said: “Reading the PSR, the defendant continues to deny the offences. He denies ever hugging or touching her and denies any sexual attraction to the victim.”

Quoting from the PSR he said: “It is possible to surmise that he demonstrated risk-taking and impulsive behaviour. It appears he took advantage of his position of power in a bid to meet his sexual needs. Given the victim’s young age and the fact that he was her employer, this demonstrates little regard for the victim and how she would have felt but also evidences deficits in his reasoning and thinking. He has demonstrated limited victim empathy and responsibility due to his denial of the offences.”

The district judge said he had read the Victim Impact Statement. “She says at 16 she got her first job. and describes how a happy, optimistic, ambitious and out-going person she was at that stage in her life. Transitioning from a child to an adult. The world was at her feet. The world was her oyster. But as a result of what she says occurred, that turned on its head and left her feeling inward and uncomfortable, anxious and lonely.

"She cut herself off from all her friends. She stopped going out and she didn’t even want to go to school. There were rows in the house when the mother was trying to get her to go to school.

“That’s the impact on an individual what happened when she was out on her first job, earning her own money, establishing her independence, making her way in the world. That’s the impact this has had on her.

"This is a child, her first job, wanting to please, there was a power imbalance, employer – employee relationship. There was a degree of manipulation. There was a degree of what is commonly referred to as an attempt to groom. There was a seeking out for particular attention, the additional money, the messages out of work, all those things could be interpreted as an attempt to manipulate this child.”

District Judge King said: "I am satisfied the defendant took advantage of someone, attempted to groom someone and was guilty of the two offences,” sentencing Chapman to three months in prison on each charge suspended for two years. He is required to sign the Sex Offenders’ Register for seven years and a SOPO is required for five years.