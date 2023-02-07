The Portadown community ‘has had enough of the misery this gang spreads’ a Sinn Fein Councillor said after guns, weapons and drugs were found in major PSNI operation into an Organised Crime Gang.

Sinn Féin Councillor Paul Duffy said ‘young and old alike’ had been affected by this gang following the PSNI operation on the Garvaghy Road.

"The policing operation has hopefully disrupted this gang’s ability to operate and profiteer off misery.

Pacemaker Press 06/02/23 Detective Chief Inspector Richard Thornton of PSNI Organised Crime Team With some Items that have been seized following significant pre-planned search operation in Craigavon earlier today in respect of criminal activity linked to an organised crime group. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

"I would appeal to anyone who can help take drugs and weapons off our streets to contact the police or use Crimestoppers.”

Portadown DUP Councillor Lavelle McIlwrath said: “Drugs have been taken off our streets and weapons that potentially could have killed or maimed are no longer available for criminals to use.

"This is a very welcome step in the right direction in terms of starting to get to grips with the issue of illegal drugs and criminal gangs in the Portadown and Craigavon areas.

"Those who prey on the most vulnerable through drug dealing must be removed from our communities and dealt with robustly through the judicial system with tough sentences handed down to those found guilty of criminal activity.

"Drugs destroy lives and ruin families. They damage our communities while at the same time those peddling and dealing the drugs live lavish lifestyles while lining their own pockets. Drug dealing is not a new phenomenon in the area but I fear the acceptance or ambivalence toward such activity is growing in the community.

"It’s so rife now that communities are almost getting used to it and in many cases there’s almost a lethargy from those reporting suspicious activity because information passed to police does not always appear to be acted upon. This needs to change.

"PSNI Organised Crime Branch needs to continue to step up its activity in the greater Craigavon area against the dealers and the suppliers who wreak havoc on communities and individuals in the area. Drugs bring misery, pain, addiction and ultimately death into communities while dealers and peddlers sit back in luxury. More needs to be done and communities need help and support to stand against such evil in their midst. I hope todays very welcome Police operation is just the first of many in the area."

DUP Councillor Kyle Moutray said: “I am increasingly concerned with the influence violent drug dealers and illicit drugs are having on our community and young people in particular. Those that push this poison having nothing to offer our town except misery and grief.

"Too many lives have been ruined and lost because of drugs and it’s time these dealers and criminals get off the backs of the good decent people of Portadown,” he added praising the police and appealling to the community to please pass on any information to the PSNI if you are concerned about drugs.

He urged young people not to be pressured into getting involved in drugs. “Your life is worth more, you have so much to live for, please think about the consequences of your actions before making your choices.