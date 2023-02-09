A convicted sex offender, with an address in Portadown, has been given a Community Service Order for failing to inform police of a change in his address.

Mikulinas Vytautas, aged 32, of Granville Road in Portadown, appeared at Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday (February 8) charged with failing to notify police of a change in his home address, contrary to section 91(1) of the Sexual Offences Act 2003.

A prosecution lawyer told the court the defendant is a Registered Sex Offender which means he is required to notify police of any change of address within three days of the change.

Advertisement

Advertisement

-

Court

-

Advertisement

Advertisement

On December 22, 2021 the defendant notified police of his address at Avondale Manor, Portadown and on February 21, 2022 the PSNI attended the address given and ascertained that he no longer lived there.

Police spoke to him on the telephone and he said he was staying at an address in Birch Hill Park in Portadown. During that conversation the defendant was advised he was required to attend the police station and notify them of the change of address.

"The defendant stated he would complete the notification the following day after work. Over the following weeks the defendant failed to make the required notification and numerous attempts were made to contact him on his phone. Messages and text were left with no response,” said the prosecutor who said the defendant was located in March last year at his present place of work

Defence solicitor Suin Downey, who explained to District Judge Bernie Kelly that her client had a conviction for ‘intentionally touching’ of a 17-year-old girl, said Mikulinas now understands the importance of notifying police of any change of address. Ms Downey said her client needed an interpreter and perhaps this was why he did not respond to the police and requested leniency.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"This is a man who has worked since he entered this country,” said Ms Downey.

District Judge Kelly said: “The language difficulties I don’t accept as the original SOPO (Sexual Offences Prevention Order) would have been explained to him in his own language.”