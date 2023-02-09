A fundraiser has been set up for two NI men and their hero dogs from K9 Search and Rescue who have been tasked to Turkey and Syria in bid to find survivors following this week’s devastating earthquake.

Co Armagh man Kyle Murray, and his dog Delta, is one of two people who are on their way to Turkey following the massive earthquake said: “It’s a big ask but if you can help me and Ryan in some way we would appreciate it.

Co Armagh dog trainer Kyle Murray, who is with K9 Search and Rescue NI, is heading the scene of the Turkey and Syria earthquake with his dog Delta, in a bid to find survivors.

"I know we train and train for this day and now it is here but we are leaving everything to go and donate our skills to make a difference in this absolutely devastating earthquake!

"Thanks to everyone for their support and encouragement keep us both and our K9 best friends in your thoughts over the weeks and months ahead,” said Kyle who is also a dog trainer at The Dog Bark in Lurgan.

The GoFundMe page set up by Kyle and Ryan’s friends said: “Northern Ireland based charity, K9 Search & Rescue, are booked to travel to Turkey this Friday 10th February to help assist in rescuing survivors of the earthquake.

"Two of their highly trained Urban Search and Rescue dogs Max and Delta, along with their handlers Ryan Gray and Kyle Murray, will deploy after being requested to assist by the Turkish Government.

"The devastation they will face will be like nothing they have ever experienced before and we want help raise funds so that they can bring essential supplies with them and also stay as long as possible to rescue those trapped in the rubble and collapsed structures.

"They will be sleeping in tents, in freezing conditions and doing their best every waking hour to reunite people with their missing loved ones. Every penny donated will help them to live and work in Turkey for the foreseeable days and weeks ahead.

"This local charity are completely self funded and relies on kind donations from members of the public in order to fund their vital and selfless work.