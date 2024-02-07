Portadown Halifax arson attack: police issue update as man is charged
The 54-year-old man also faces charges of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and with possessing article with intent to damage property.
The incident took place at the bank’s branch in the High Street area of the town, causing damage to the premises including the ATM.
In a statement issued on Wednesday afternoon, a PSNI spokesperson said the man is due to appear at Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday, March 6 and added that, as is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
Earlier today PSNI Inspector Browne said: “Shortly before 8.40pm, it was reported that a man had poured a liquid on the front of a building in the area and set it on fire.
"It was reported that the male caused damage to an ATM machine with a hammer, which was located in the area.
"Colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service attended and the fire was extinguished, with damage caused to the building following the incident. There were no reports of anyone inside the premises.
"Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1686 06/02/24. Information can also be provided via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ .
"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”