Portadown man accused of damaging eight cars in one day appears before Craigavon court
Michael Wilson, aged 34, from Corcrain Gardens, is charged with eight counts of criminal damage of vehicles belonging to different people on April 18, 2024.
When the charges were put to Wilson, he said he understood them.
While no facts were revealed in court, it is understood the charges relate to an incident in Obins Street, Portadown.
District Judge Francis Rafferty said he had 22 charges in his papers but only eight before the court. A prosecutor said some charges were withdrawn.
A PSNI constable told the court that she could connect the accused to the charges.
A defence barrister asked for counsel given that there were ‘quite a lot of charges’. District Judge Rafferty, who granted the request, said: “Yes and it appears there are more to come.”
The case was adjourned until May 10.