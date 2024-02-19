Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lisburn Magistrates Court heard that 28-year-old Craig Rowland from Millington Park in Portadown is on bail of charges of the murder and manslaughter of his infant son Lewis Oliver Rowland who died on October 20, 2018.

But despite having a condition that he is to reside at his home address, the alleged killer had travelled to Wales to visit relatives.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A detective sergeant told the court how police in Wales had received a tip-off on Wednesday that Rowland was at an address there.

Craig Rowland.

When officers spoke to him, Rowland initially claimed he was not subject to any bail conditions but he eventually admitted that he was and following that, the PSNI were alerted to the situation.

Both Rowland and the child’s mother Laura Graham, 31, from the same address, have admitted a charge of child cruelty in that having custody, charge or care of Lewis, they allegedly wilfully neglected the child on November 20, 2015 “in a manner likely to cause unnecessary suffering or injury to health”.

In court on Monday the detective sergeant told District Judge Rosie Watters that she was objecting to Rowland being freed on bail again due to concerns that he would abscond.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“He faces a lengthy custodial sentence if he is convicted,” said the detective, highlighting that despite knowing his bail condition Rowland had travelled to Wales without permission and then “deliberately lied to police”.

Defence counsel Conor Lunny told the court that Rowland is from Wales originally and the majority of his family still live there.

The court was told that on February 6, Rowland “went to visit his elderly granny who is undergoing cancer treatment”.

Emphasising that Rowland has attended all other court hearings, the barrister told the judge the alleged killer “has been on bail without incident for the best part of a year”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Although he conceded that Rowland should have told his legal team of his travel intentions so that a proper bail variation application could have been made, Mr Lunny respectively suggested that given Rowland’s adherence to bail thus far, “such an application may well have been granted”.

District Judge Watters said given the fact Rowland is on Crown Court bail, “I think that a Crown Court judge should make the decision.”