Portadown: Man due in court after discovery of 'sophisticated' cannabis factory and drugs worth £120,000

By Valerie Martin
Published 4th Oct 2025, 21:10 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2025, 00:01 BST
A man is due in court after the discovery of what police described as a sophisticated cannabis factory in Portadown.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch charged the 30-year-old man to court with a number of drugs offences.

Most Popular

He is facing charges of cultivating cannabis, possession of a Class B controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply, being concerned in the supply of a Class B controlled drug and dishonestly using electricity.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The man is expected to appear before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Monday, October 6.

The charges follow an arrest in the Broomhill area after police seized cannabis with an estimated street value of around £120,000 early on Saturday morning.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice