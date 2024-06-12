Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 21-year-old man, who assaulted his mum and damaged her phone, has received a five months prison sentence.

Scott Bentley, from Jervis Street, Portadown appeared via video link from Hydebank Young Offenders Centre before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

Bentley’s barrister Mr Conor Coulter said his client was pleading guilty to both charges, adding he had been in custody since April 8 this year with a four months sentence served.

The court heard on March 16 last year at around 1pm police received a report of a domestic disturbance at Jervis Street in Portadown. The injured party, the defendant’s mother, said she was the victim of a domestic assault. She said she attended the address and informed the defendant he had to leave. A verbal argument ensued before the defendant became aggressive.

The injured party attempted to use her mobile phone but Bentley took it from her and threw it across the room. When she went to retrieve her phone he grabbed her arm. It took weeks for the police to find the defendant following the incident, the court heard.

On April 7 he was brought to Lurgan Custody Suite and made a no comment interview however he denied assaulting the injured party.

Defending, Mr Coulter said: “There had been some discussion that perhaps the injured party, in this case his mother, may not have been keen to engage but Mr Bentley has taken a very pragmatic approach."

Mr Coulter said his client had been living at his aunt’s house for some time by himself and his mother took exception to that and was quite keen to move him on.

“He took exception to this and totally accepts his conduct on the day in question was unacceptable,” said Mr Coulter, who added his client is aged 21 with a “limited” record.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said Bentley was “sensible” in entering a plea.