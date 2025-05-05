Portadown: Man left with facial injuries after being assaulted by six males outside pub

By Valerie Martin
Published 5th May 2025, 07:57 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police in Portadown are urging anyone who may have witnessed a man being assaulted recently by a group of males outside a town centre bar to come forward.

The incident took place on Sunday, April 27 between 1.50am – 2.10am, outside Ma Berry’s Bar in Mandeville Street.

Police said the victim was left with facial injuries as a result of being assaulted by the group of six males.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers investigating the assault are keen to speak to members of the public who may have saw what took place. They also want to hear from any motorists who were driving in the area around the time of the incident and might have relevant dashcam footage.

Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault on a male outside Ma Berry’s Bar, Portadown. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault on a male outside Ma Berry’s Bar, Portadown. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).
Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault on a male outside Ma Berry’s Bar, Portadown. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).
Read More
Lurgan: young man seriously injured after stabbing at Glenavon Football Club

Anyone with information that may help police with their enquiries into the assault is asked to call them on 101, quoting the reference number 207-27/04/25.

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via https://www.psni.police.uk/report

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice