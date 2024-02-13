Portadown man pleads guilty to disorderly behaviour and drug possession
Philip Michael Wilson, aged 40, from Garvaghy Road, Portadown, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday charged with disorderly behaviour on May 27 last year in the People’s Park and possession of a controlled drug, namely Cannabis, on November 11 last year.
Wilson’s barrister Conor Lunny said Wilson is pleading guilty to both charges. Mr Lunny said there was a “relevant record” and pointed out that District Judge Francis Rafferty dealt with Wilson a few weeks previously imposing a Community Service Order.
The District Judge said Wilson has previous convictions for “riotous or disorderly behaviour”.
Mr Lunny said he was standing in as a barrister for Mr Conor Coulter and asked that the District Judge adjourn the case for either an up-dated Pre-Sentence Report or a new full Pre-Sentence Report.
"These offences could have been committed during the currency of an old Probation Order.”
The case was adjourned for three weeks to March 1. The District Judge asked Mr Lunny to tell Mr Coulter he requires an update from the Probation Service regarding Wilson’s engagement.