Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Portadown man has been sent for trial on charges relating to indecent images of children.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gerard Malone, aged 28, from Tandragee Road, appeared in the dock at Craigavon Magistrates Court for a Preliminary Enquiry.

-

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

-

He faces a total of 10 charges, nine of which he is accused of making indecent photos or pseudo photographs of a child and one charge of possessing 68 indecent photographs of children. The charges date between July 6, 2022 and August 26, 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the charges were put to Malone, a barrister for the prosecution submitted there was a case to answer.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said he was satisfied there is a prima facie case to answer.

When asked if he wanted to say anything in relation to the charges, Malone responded: "No.”

Malone was sent for trial to Craigavon Crown Court with pre-arraignment on November 5 and arraignment on November 19 this year. His continuing police bail was converted to court bail of £500.