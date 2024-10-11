Portadown man sent for trial to Craigavon Crown Court accused of making indecent child images
Gerard Malone, aged 28, from Tandragee Road, appeared in the dock at Craigavon Magistrates Court for a Preliminary Enquiry.
He faces a total of 10 charges, nine of which he is accused of making indecent photos or pseudo photographs of a child and one charge of possessing 68 indecent photographs of children. The charges date between July 6, 2022 and August 26, 2022.
After the charges were put to Malone, a barrister for the prosecution submitted there was a case to answer.
District Judge Michael Ranaghan said he was satisfied there is a prima facie case to answer.
When asked if he wanted to say anything in relation to the charges, Malone responded: "No.”
Malone was sent for trial to Craigavon Crown Court with pre-arraignment on November 5 and arraignment on November 19 this year. His continuing police bail was converted to court bail of £500.