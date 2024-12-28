Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Portadown man has been sentenced to three months in prison for assaulting his ex-partner.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gerald John Brampton Wood, 39, whose address was given as Garvaghy Park in Portadown, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with common assault and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

The court heard that on August 25, 2024 police received a report from a female in relation to being the victim of an assault by her ex-partner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was reported that the defendant and the injured party had got into a verbal argument that had gotten physical.

Criagavon courthouse. Pic credit: Tony Hendron

The court was told the defendant pulled the hair of the injured party and slapped her arm.

That evening police where conducting a patrol in the Garvaghy Road area and identified the defendant as being wanted in connection with a common assault. He was arrested and police located a knife in his right trouser pocket. He was then further arrested for possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

During interview, the defendant made no comment.

A defence lawyer told the court the defendant was a former heroine addict.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also asked the judge for credit on behalf of the defendant for “how he faced up to the charges”.

On the charge of common assault, which was aggravated by a domestic component, and giving the defendant credit for his early plea, District Judge Michael Ranaghan imposed a prison sentence of three months.

On the charge of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, Mr Ranaghan imposed a prison sentence of two months, and an offender’s levy of £25.